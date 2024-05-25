Janhvi Kapoor hopes audience will find Sridevi's on-screen "chulbulapan" in her 'Mr and Mrs Mahi''s character

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her next project 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', talked about the late star Sridevi and said that her character of Mahima in the film finds resemblance with her mom's bubbly and vivacious roles. In a conversation with ANI, she shared, "I believe that all the characters that I have played till date, among them, I think the 'chulbulapan' character I haven't got a chance to do that yet. All the characters have been very innocent and kind. But in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', we had decided from the start that Mahima's character would be very funny and strong. I hope you will feel the same even after watching this film."

Janhvi, who is known for her roles in 'Dhadak', Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Mili', among others is playing the character of an innocent girl Mahima, who listens to everyone. The 'Good Luck Jerry' actor opened up about her character and said, "My character's name is Mahima, short form Mahi. She loves her husband a lot and she is always a very innocent girl. She thinks that she is living her own life but in reality, she does what other people say. Whether it is about listening to her father or her husband. So, she hasn't learned to recognize, know and use her own voice. And that is her journey in this film."

While talking about the film, Janhvi said, "It's a story about two people who get courage from each other to follow their dreams. And it's a very lovely story. It's not just about cricket. It's a family drama. It's a father and son story." Rao added, "My character's name is Mahendra, he is a failed cricketer, he had a lot of passion in his life for cricket, he wanted to be a cricket player one day and play for the country, but it didn't happen because of peer pressure, because of family pressure, so today he is walking on the path shown by his father and then they get married, Mahima and Mahendra."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31. (ANI)

