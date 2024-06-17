Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Deliberately Creating Delhi Water Crisis

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deliberately engineered a water crisis in Delhi. Speaking at a press conference, he accused the BJP of conspiring to deprive Delhi residents of water, highlighting a shortage exacerbated by insufficient supply from BJP-ruled Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:32 IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Deliberately Creating Delhi Water Crisis
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the water crisis in Delhi has been ''deliberately created'' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the people of the national capital thirsty.

During a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against Delhi's residents. No immediate reaction came from the BJP following these allegations.

''We believe 'pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota' and there is no bigger sin than stopping water,'' Singh remarked.

''Over the past several days, Delhi has faced a water crisis allegedly sponsored by the BJP. Delhi sources its water from Haryana, and inadequate water supply from the BJP-ruled state has worsened the situation,'' he added. He criticized that despite repeated appeals, the Haryana government has not provided Delhi with its rightful share of water. Furthermore, he accused the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi of making political statements instead of addressing complaints.

Singh claimed the BJP is not mitigating the water crisis but intensifying it. He asserted that if Delhi received its complete share of water, the problem would diminish. The crisis has left several areas in Delhi with scarce water supply, leading residents to rely on private water tankers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024