AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Deliberately Creating Delhi Water Crisis

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the water crisis in Delhi has been ''deliberately created'' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the people of the national capital thirsty.

During a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against Delhi's residents. No immediate reaction came from the BJP following these allegations.

''We believe 'pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota' and there is no bigger sin than stopping water,'' Singh remarked.

''Over the past several days, Delhi has faced a water crisis allegedly sponsored by the BJP. Delhi sources its water from Haryana, and inadequate water supply from the BJP-ruled state has worsened the situation,'' he added. He criticized that despite repeated appeals, the Haryana government has not provided Delhi with its rightful share of water. Furthermore, he accused the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi of making political statements instead of addressing complaints.

Singh claimed the BJP is not mitigating the water crisis but intensifying it. He asserted that if Delhi received its complete share of water, the problem would diminish. The crisis has left several areas in Delhi with scarce water supply, leading residents to rely on private water tankers.

