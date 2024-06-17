The Tragedy of Gaza: Families Destroyed in the Conflict

In a devastating wave of violence, Youssef Salem stands among the last survivors of a once-large Gaza family. An Israeli airstrike in December killed 173 relatives within days, swelling to 270 by spring. The fate of the Salems is mirrored in dozens of Palestinian families torn apart by the conflict.

An investigation by The Associated Press identified at least 60 families losing at least 25 members each during the bloodiest stretch of the war, from October to December. Israel's military actions have increasingly targeted entire family units, culminating in profound human and societal costs that go beyond immediate destruction.

Salem's digital archive of photos, videos, and a meticulously maintained spreadsheet of the deceased are poignant reminders of family ties severed. The AP's comprehensive review paints a tragic picture of Gaza's families, mirroring the Salems' plight, caught in the crossfire of escalating hostilities and systematic devastation.

