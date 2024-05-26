Book shares facts, trivia related cinema

Be it Hollywood actor Tom Cruise being the first choice for ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'' (DDLJ) or lead actor Amitabh Bachchan paid less remuneration than supporting actor Pran in ''Don'', a new book ''Chambers Book of Cinema Facts'' gives over 1,000 such little-known facts about the fascinating world of films -- Hollywood, Indian and world cinema.

Whether a seasoned cinephile or a curious novice, the new book promises to be a treasure trove of verified information, captivating anecdotes, and astonishing revelations.

It is written by author Swayam Ganguly and published by Hachette India.

''The book is not a collection of narratives but a fact-driven journey through the expansive landscape of film-making that has shaped our understanding of the seventh art.

''As you navigate through these pages, prepare to be immersed in the rich tapestry of cinema from around the world, where every frame tells a story of cultural convergence and cinematic brilliance,'' read the introduction of the book.

So, plunge into the star-studded world of legendary actors, brilliant directors, mellifluous voices, incredible writers, music maestros and behind-the-screen geniuses as the book features everything related to cinema -- from key facts to offbeat information to quirky trivia.

It is divided into five chapters: 'Let There be Lights, Camera, Action!', 'World Cinema', 'Tinseltown', 'Indian Cinema' and 'Bloodline'.

The book also features intriguing anecdotes and behind-the -scenes insights that illuminate the creative processes behind some of the most iconic films from the US, Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond.

For instance, how as part of his method acting, Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune of ''Rashomon'' fame studied the movement of lions and emulated them for some of his legendary roles or how Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese was temporarily banned from entering China for directing ''Kundun'' (1997), a biographical film on the life of Tenzin Gyatso -- the 14th Dalai Lama.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)