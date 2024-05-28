Andaman and Nicobar LG attends special screening of Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' in Port Blair

On the occasion of the 141st birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, a special screening of Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was organized at a theatre in Port Blair. The screening was graced by the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar, Admiral (Retd.) DK Joshi, who attended the screening along with his wife, Chitra Joshi.

This unique tribute to one of India's most influential freedom fighters drew significant attention, highlighting both the historical significance and the emotional resonance of the film. In his address during the screening, Randeep Hooda expressed his profound connection to the location and the subject of the film.

"It is very special because Veer Savarkar's name is very much attached to Port Blair and the cellular jail here, and he spent a considerable amount of time here," Hooda told ANI. He added, "This would be the temple of the armed revolutionaries who ever took up arms, they were sent here. And it's very special for me because I shot the movie here. And to come here on his birthday and screen the movie here while having our OTT premiere on Zee5, is a very special day for me and I couldn't be more grateful and honoured to have this screening here with the people who helped me with permissions and everything to make it."

Speaking about exploring the history of Port Blair and Cellular Jail, he said, "Port Blair in Andaman Nicobar Islands is itself a fantastic beautiful place and it does have a huge history as well and of course in Port Blair, we have the Cellular Jail, which is a centre of attraction now. It was a place where people were tortured, but now it's preserved to celebrate their revolution. And that's what any revolutionary does. He leaves a mark in terms of his thoughts, which carry on beyond him." Hooda's portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film marks his directorial debut. The actor delved deeply into the character, aiming to authentically represent Savarkar's life and legacy. "After studying Savarkar ji's entire story and portraying his life on screen, I felt a deep connection to him," Hooda said, adding that "Receiving validation from those who knew him and his family, like the Mangeshkar family, meant a great deal to me. Their approval was a rare and invaluable validation."

The film, which premiered on OTT platform Zee5, captures the life and ideology of Savarkar, a key figure in India's independence movement. It highlights his immense contributions as a writer, poet, and revolutionary. "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is an inspirational story that transcends politics and propaganda. It's about a brave freedom fighter whose ideas continue to resonate in our country today," Hooda said.

Lin Laishram, Hooda's wife, also attended the screening and shared her thoughts on the significance of the event. "I've seen the film a couple of times, but this screening is particularly special because it's on Savarkar ji's birth anniversary and held in the very place where his story unfolded. I feel grateful to be here," she said.

One of the organisers of the special screening in Port Blair, advocate of Supreme Court Vineet Dhanda said, "Ever since the film's release, the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands wanted to host Randeep Hooda. Being a fan of Veer Savarkar's immense contributions, I felt his birth anniversary was the perfect occasion for this event," Dhanda stated. "I extend my gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Chief of Armed Forces, and the local people for their support in making this screening possible." The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' portrays the life of Savarkar, who was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur. His imprisonment at the Cellular Jail, known as Kala Pani, is a central theme in the film.

To commemorate Savarkar's birth anniversary, Hooda marked the day by cutting a cake with the staff of the Cellular Jail, earlier in the day. Reflecting on the importance of the Cellular Jail, Hooda noted, "Port Blair and the Andaman Nicobar Islands are not just beautiful places but also hold significant historical value. The Cellular Jail, once a site of immense suffering, is now preserved to celebrate the revolutionary spirit of those who were imprisoned here. It stands as a testament to their enduring legacy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar earlier in the day, acknowledging his bravery and contributions to India's independence. Hooda echoed these sentiments, describing Savarkar as a multifaceted personality who inspired many through his writings and actions. "He was a great writer, poet, ideologue, and thinker. His resilience and bravery in facing immense hardships are truly inspirational," Hooda said.

The release of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on Zee5 offers a wider audience the opportunity to engage with this powerful story. "OTT platforms have a vast reach, allowing more people to experience the film. Many who couldn't watch it in theatres can now see it, and those who have can revisit it," Hooda added.

The screening in Port Blair not only honoured Veer Savarkar's legacy but also highlighted the enduring impact of his revolutionary ideas. The film, through its heartfelt storytelling and historical accuracy, aims to inspire a new generation by bringing to life the story of one of India's most significant freedom fighters. (ANI)

