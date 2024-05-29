Left Menu

World Leaders Unite for 80th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he, along with other world leaders such as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will attend the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. The ceremony on Omaha Beach will honor the troops who landed there in 1944.

PTI | Meseberg | Updated: 29-05-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 00:13 IST
World Leaders Unite for 80th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy
AI Generated Representative Image

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he will greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day.

President Joe Biden is also scheduled to attend this year's commemorations of the landings that led to the liberation of France and Europe from Nazi Germany's occupation.

Dozens of World War II veterans are expected to return, many perhaps for the last time, to Normandy's beaches.

An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will honour the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations that landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Macron said during a visit to Meseberg, Germany, on Tuesday that he will elaborate on Paris' support for Ukraine next week, when Zelenskyy visits for the D-Day events.

France will ''do whatever is necessary for as long as it is necessary" to support Ukraine, he said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also to attend the D-Day commemorations.

Britain's King Charles III, who continues to be treated for cancer, also plans to travel to France for the British ceremonies, while skipping the international ceremony. The Prince of Wales will instead stand in for the king at Omaha Beach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024