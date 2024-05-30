Tragedy Strikes Chandan Jatra: Firecracker Explosion Injures Devotees
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over a firecracker explosion at the Chandan Jatra festival in Puri, Odisha, which resulted in burn injuries to several people. She prayed for their quick recovery and extended support to the Odisha government. The incident occurred during the festival's traditional celebrations.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her shock over several people receiving burn injuries after firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri.
She prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured in the accident and extended solidarity towards the neighbouring Odisha government.
''Shocked to know about the devastating firecracker incident at Puri during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Yatra, leading to injury of several persons. Pray to the Lord for their quick and complete recovery. Solidarity to Odisha Government,'' she posted on X.
Fifteen people received burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri, police said.
Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a waterbody, to witness the rituals when the accident happened on Wednesday night, they said.
A group of devotees were celebrating the festival with crackers. Suddenly, a splinter from the burning crackers struck the heap, leading to the explosion, they added.
