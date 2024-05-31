Star-Studded Headlines: K-pop Battles, Swiftie Shrines, and Star Wars Returns

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop agency HYBE asks US court to help unmask X account in defamation case

Entertainment group HYBE, home to K-pop group BTS, has asked a U.S. court to compel social media platform X to reveal the identity of a user it accuses of defamation and harassment, according to a court filing reviewed by Reuters. The application for a court order is to assist a criminal complaint filed by HYBE against anonymous X user with the handle "@guiltyarchive" with the Seoul Yongsan Police Station on May 2, it showed.

Spanish fan shows off his Taylor Swift 'sanctuary' before Madrid gig

Roberto Santos, 55, stands out among other "Swifties" for his decades-long devotion to American pop icon Taylor Swift and a plethora of gifts the Spaniard has received from her team in recognition of that - enough to fill up an apartment room he calls a sanctuary. As Swift, 34, was preparing to play her Eras Tour gigs in Madrid on Wednesday and Thursday, Santos, who runs a dental prosthetics lab in Spain's capital, solemnly displayed the items, including Swift's limited-edition platinum disk award, signed photos, recordings, and sneakers bearing both their names.

Curtain falls on Paris puppet theatre to make way for Olympics

By Ardee Napolitano May 30 (Reuters) - Blue and pink lights lit the stage as the curtain rose at the Champs de Mars puppet theatre in Paris, with audience members welcomed to the show by a Guignol marionette against a background of cheerful carnival music.

Daisy Ridley says 'Star Wars' return feels 'exciting and nerve-racking'

Actor Daisy Ridley says reprising her role as Jedi hero Rey feels "exciting and nerve-racking" as she returns to the "Star Wars" franchise for a new film. Walt Disney Co, which purchased Star Wars producer Lucasfilm in 2012 and released three movies starring Ridley from 2015 to 2019 as well as different TV series, announced new plans for the franchise last year. It said Ridley's new film would focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order.

Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels as Madrid locals fume at noise

Police measured the decibel count of Taylor Swift's concert in Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium after locals have complained of unbearable noise since the venue began hosting musical events last month. The readings need to be evaluated to see if they exceeded permitted levels, city hall spokesperson Inmaculada Sanz said in a press conference on Thursday. She said the authorities had received 25 complaints after Wednesday's gig.

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab speaks on new record and upcoming Glastonbury performance

Arooj Aftab, the first Pakistani artist to win a Grammy, used night as the theme for her new record "Night Reign," which will be released on Friday. The New York-based musician's career soared in 2022 when she won best global music performance at the Grammy Awards.

Open sea swimming scared 'Young Woman and the Sea' lead Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley realized she had to conquer one of her fears to truly embrace her role as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel. "I'm scared of open water," Ridley, the star of "Young Woman and the Sea," told Reuters.

