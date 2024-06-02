Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour, ABBA Honored in Sweden

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 'This Is Me... Live' summer tour to focus on her family. Meanwhile, the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA reunited to receive the Royal Vasa Order from King Carl XVI Gustaf at the royal palace in Stockholm for their contributions to music.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jennifer Lopez said on Friday that her "This Is Me... Live" Summer concert tour has been canceled so she can take time to be with her family. Representatives of Live Nation also announced on Friday that the "On the Floor" singer needs a break to be with "her children, family and close friends."

ABBA members reunite to receive top Swedish honour

The four members of iconic Swedish pop group ABBA reunited on Friday to receive one of the country's top honours, "the Royal Vasa Order", during a ceremony in the royal palace in Stockholm. Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, who rarely make public appearances together and are now in their 70s, were handed their orders from King Carl XVI Gustaf "for very distinguished contributions within Swedish and international music life", according to the Royal Court.

