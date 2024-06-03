Airport Diaries: Ranbir gets a sweet kiss from daughter Raha as he returns from Italy with Alia Bhatt

After spending quality time in Italy, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now back in India. The duo with their daughter Raha was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Monday.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir could be seen holding Raha in his arms as Alia walked beside them. But what caught everyone's attention was Raha showering love on her dad Ranbir by planting sweet kisses on his cheeks. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial ''Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!"The poster had the names of the film's three stars - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - along with their signatures.

Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007. Further details regarding 'Love & War' have not been disclosed yet. Prior to 'Love and War', Alia and Ranbir shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Bhramastra'. Interestingly, they fell in love with each other during the shoot of the film, which also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

