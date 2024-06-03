Left Menu

Sabalenka Shines Brightly in French Open Quarters

Aryna Sabalenka's stellar performance continues as she reaches the French Open quarterfinals with a win over Emma Navarro. Celebrating with joy and dance, she remains a strong contender. Other notable wins include Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina, while Alex De Minaur becomes the first Australian in the Roland Garros quarterfinals since 2004.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 22:55 IST
Aryna Sabalenka's dominant run at the French Open continued Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro to reach the quarterfinals. With the sun now shining at Porte d'Auteuil in the southwest of Paris, Sabalenka said, ''When the sun is out, I play with a lot more happiness.''

The world No. 2 showcased her joy after her fourth-round win over the 22nd-seeded Navarro, displaying disco-inspired dance moves to the Bee Gees' ''Stayin' Alive'' played loudly on the phone of No. 8 Ons Jabeur, near a staircase leading to the locker room.

Sabalenka is now one win away from her seventh straight Grand Slam semifinal appearance as she prepares to face the winner of the match between Varvara Gracheva and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Other results included No. 12 Jasmine Paolini defeating Elina Avanesyan, and No. 4 Elena Rybakina advancing past Elina Svitolina. With temperatures in Paris approaching 22 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit), matches proceeded on Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen with an open roof.

Alex De Minaur, the 11th-seeded Australian, made headlines by rallying past No. 5-seeded Daniil Medvedev to become the first Australian to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. De Minaur delivered his post-match interview in French to a cheering crowd.

''I will try (speaking) in French. I want to say thank you to everyone, it was an incredible atmosphere,'' the 25-year-old De Minaur said. He will face either No. 4 Alexander Zverev or No. 13 Holger Rune in the next round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

