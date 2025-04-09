Supreme Court Urges Expedited Amendments to Indian Food Safety Labels

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to amend India's food safety regulations within three months, focusing on mandatory warning labels on food packaging. On Wednesday, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan highlighted the importance of updating the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) label regulations set in 2020.

This directive followed a public interest litigation (PIL) advocating for 'Front-of-Package Warning Labels,' which would inform consumers about high levels of sugars, sodium, and unhealthy fats in packaged foods. The Court noted the persuasive appeal of snacks among children, emphasizing the need for more informative packaging.

Justice Pardiwala humorously involved court lawyers by suggesting their grandchildren discern the packaging and content of popular snacks. The PIL spearheaded by Advocate Rajiv S. Dwivedi aimed to foster healthier eating habits. The government acknowledged receiving fourteen thousand public objections and is set to adjust the FSSAI norms based on expert committee recommendations.

