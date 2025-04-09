Odisha to Fill 12,000 Police Vacancies Amid Law and Order Concerns
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to fill over 12,000 police vacancies after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite persistent opposition protests over law and order issues, investments worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore were secured during a recent investors' conclave in New Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans to fill more than 12,000 vacancies in the police department, aiming to bolster law and order in the state.
The announcement followed a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the implementation of key legal codes was discussed. Majhi also highlighted discussions on cybercrime prevention and plans to establish 20 cyber police stations.
Beyond addressing security issues, Majhi hosted an investors' conclave in New Delhi, resulting in 13 agreements and promising investment proposals worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- police
- vacancies
- law
- order
- cybercrime
- infrastructure
- investment
- Mohan Charan Majhi
- meeting
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order on Voter Proof Sparks Controversy
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prioritizes Infrastructure with Hefty Budget Boost
Trump's Executive Order Aims to Revamp US Elections with Global Inspiration
Ulhasnagar's Bold Budget: Infrastructure Overhaul with an Eye on Environment and Equality
L&T Secures Landmark Ultra Mega Order from QatarEnergy LNG