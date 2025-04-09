Left Menu

Odisha to Fill 12,000 Police Vacancies Amid Law and Order Concerns

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to fill over 12,000 police vacancies after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite persistent opposition protests over law and order issues, investments worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore were secured during a recent investors' conclave in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:58 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans to fill more than 12,000 vacancies in the police department, aiming to bolster law and order in the state.

The announcement followed a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the implementation of key legal codes was discussed. Majhi also highlighted discussions on cybercrime prevention and plans to establish 20 cyber police stations.

Beyond addressing security issues, Majhi hosted an investors' conclave in New Delhi, resulting in 13 agreements and promising investment proposals worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

