Left Menu

Market Euphoria: U.S. Stocks Soar Amid Trump's Tariff Freeze

U.S. stock markets surged following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on certain tariffs. The Nasdaq jumped about 10%, as the dollar strengthened against other currencies. The move relieved investors concerned about potential economic impacts from the tariffs initially imposed by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:56 IST
Market Euphoria: U.S. Stocks Soar Amid Trump's Tariff Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes experienced a substantial boost on Wednesday, marked by the Nasdaq's 10% climb, following President Donald Trump's decision to announce a 90-day suspension on several reciprocal and 10% tariffs. Despite increasing tariffs on China, this move led to a strengthened U.S. dollar against the yen and other currencies.

Last week's declaration of comprehensive tariffs by Trump had unsettled markets, causing a significant sell-off. As Steve Sosnick, chief market strategist at Interactive Brokers, noted, the relief rally was anticipated amid concerns that the tariffs could potentially instigate a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average augmented its value by 2,541.92 points, the S&P 500 elevated by 392.26 points, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a 1,529.03 point rise. Furthermore, global stocks observed an increase, echoed by a 4.52% rise in MSCI's worldwide stock gauge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025