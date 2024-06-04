'Acolyte': A Star Wars Family Murder Mystery Adventure
Amandla Stenberg stars in Disney+'s new Star Wars series 'The Acolyte', combining murder mystery with family drama. The eight-episode show delves into how trauma influences characters and makes them susceptible to corruption, focusing on Mae, a character with deep family issues and a strong connection to the Force.
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
'Star Wars' show 'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama
For Amandla Stenberg, the "Star Wars" franchise is about how trauma affects everyone and how the inability to accept and process it makes people more vulnerable to corruption. The "Hunger Games" actor stars in the new eight-episode Star Wars series "The Acolyte" on Disney+ as Mae, a character with complicated family problems and a strong connection to the Force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Star Wars
- Acolyte
- Amandla Stenberg
- Disney+
- murder mystery
- family drama
- Mae
- trauma
- Force
- TV series
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dennis Quaid in 'This Blue is Mine': A Sci-Fi Family Drama
Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Cancels Historic 'dearMoon' Mission
Bangladeshi MP Murder Mystery: Grisly Details and International Manhunt
Yusaku Maezawa's dearMoon Mission Canceled: Celebrities Miss Lunar Adventure
Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa Cancels 'dearMoon' Mission