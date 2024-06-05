Ananya Panday congratulates "awesome people" Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for 'Baby no. 1'
Ever since, the newest parents in town, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child on Monday, congratulatory messages and best wishes have been pouring in from fans and industry members. Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday joined the list to wish the couple. Taking to Instagram stories, Ananya re-shared Varun's post and wrote, "Baby no. 1!! Awesome people make awesome babies and you guys are awesome VD and Nats. So much love for your baby girl."
Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3. After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night.
In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor. While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital. Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.
"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.
Meanwhile, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
