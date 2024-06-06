S. Ashwath Upsets Top Seed Abhimanyu Mishra in Thrilling World Junior Chess Match

S. Ashwath displayed outstanding skill Wednesday, outplaying top-seed Abhimanyu Mishra of the United States in the fourth round of the World Junior Chess Championship.

Ashwath's masterful handling of the Sicilian Najdorf opening allowed him to seize the initiative early, leading to a strategically complex middle game. Using his queen and both rooks, Ashwath executed a decisive attack on Mishra's queen side, securing his victory.

Elsewhere, Jose Gabriel Cordoso of Columbia secured four consecutive wins to lead the tournament. In contrast, Divya Deshmukh relinquished her lead in the girls' section after a draw with Sofia Hryzlova of Switzerland.

