Tuneland India Sets New Benchmark with Technological Marvel and Electrifying Performances at GIFT City
Tuneland India, held at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, featured riveting performances by top artists B Praak and Vishal Mishra. The event boasted an impressive turnout of over 35,000 attendees and showcased cutting-edge technology, including live robots managing various tasks. The festival offered a rich blend of music, delectable food, and engaging activities.
- Country:
- India
Tuneland India recently took center stage at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, exemplifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a harmonious blend of entertainment and technology. With an audience exceeding 35,000, the two-day event on May 11-12th featured electrifying performances by renowned artists B Praak and Vishal Mishra.
Organized by The Black Entertainment and Buzzer Bros, and sponsored by Kody Technolab Ltd., the festival broke new ground by integrating advanced technology. Kody, Athena, and Dasher Robots managed surveillance and served VIP guests, making Tuneland the first Indian event to feature live robots.
The festival catered to diverse tastes with 15 popular food brands and offered immersive experiences through photobooths, arcade games, and other activities. Co-founder Himanshu Rathod praised the team's efforts to overcome previous setbacks and deliver an unforgettable event. Tuneland India sets a new standard for future music festivals in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized Due to Heat Stroke in Ahmedabad
Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized in Ahmedabad Due to Heat Stroke
Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized After Heat Stroke in Ahmedabad
Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke: police.
Shah Rukh Khan's Heatstroke Recovery & KKR's IPL Triumph: A Feverish Week in Ahmedabad