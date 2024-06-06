Tuneland India Sets New Benchmark with Technological Marvel and Electrifying Performances at GIFT City

Tuneland India recently took center stage at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, exemplifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a harmonious blend of entertainment and technology. With an audience exceeding 35,000, the two-day event on May 11-12th featured electrifying performances by renowned artists B Praak and Vishal Mishra.

Organized by The Black Entertainment and Buzzer Bros, and sponsored by Kody Technolab Ltd., the festival broke new ground by integrating advanced technology. Kody, Athena, and Dasher Robots managed surveillance and served VIP guests, making Tuneland the first Indian event to feature live robots.

The festival catered to diverse tastes with 15 popular food brands and offered immersive experiences through photobooths, arcade games, and other activities. Co-founder Himanshu Rathod praised the team's efforts to overcome previous setbacks and deliver an unforgettable event. Tuneland India sets a new standard for future music festivals in the country.

