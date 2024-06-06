Left Menu

Fashion Homage in Scottish Highlands: Dior's Tartan and Thistle Catwalk

Christian Dior celebrated Scotland in its 2025 cruise collection, unveiling tartan and thistle motifs in a Perthshire castle. Celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy, attended the event. Additionally, Mick Jagger teased new music and tours as he continues to electrify at 80 years old.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

With thistles and tartan, Dior pays tribute to Scotland in cruise collection

French fashion house Christian Dior paid homage to Scotland at a catwalk show in a Perthshire castle, with tartan designs and thistle motifs adorning its cruise 2025 collection. Celebrities, including Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy, gathered in the picturesque gardens of Drummond Castle in central Scotland for the show on Monday, where designer Maria Grazia Chiuri peppered kilts for the womenswear line with some punk nods.

Mick Jagger, strutting at 80, teases new album and more touring

How does it feel for Mick Jagger to be back on tour singing, dancing and strutting across stadium concert stages at 80 years old? "Like being on stage at 78," the Rolling Stones frontman, who has thrilled audiences for more than six decades, said a day after playing a packed show outside Boston.

