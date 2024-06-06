Celebrating Odia Cinema: Bhubaneswar Film Festival Showcases Award-Winning Classics

The Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) is set to dazzle audiences with 15 award-winning Odia classics over three days, starting this Friday, according to festival organisers.

Among the films to be screened are internationally acclaimed 'Maya Miriga' (The Mirage, 1984) and the celebrated 'Mala Janha' (Dead Moon, 1965).

This unique event showcases the efforts of film directors, scriptwriters, and technicians from across India, coming together to celebrate Odia cinema.

Daily screenings of five Odia films will run from 10 am to 9 pm, providing a feast for film enthusiasts.

Adding to the festival's allure, a book titled 'Odia Cinema @ 90: Rhythms, Renditions, and Reflections' will be unveiled, charting the 90-year journey of Odia cinema.

An exciting highlight will be master classes by renowned Bollywood filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the director of 'Oh My God 2,' Amit Roy, focusing on film acting and scriptwriting.

Eminent directors like Ketan Mehta, Deepa Sahi, and Chittaranjan Tripathy, along with Odia directors Apurba Bir and Prasanta Nanda, will grace the inaugural event, an organiser stated.

Held under the Bhubaneswar Film Circle, the festival promises to attract actors, technicians, mass communication students, and film lovers.

