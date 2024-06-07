Dragon Boat Tournament: A Chinese-Style 'Fast and Furious' on Suzhou Creek

In an exhilarating display of passion and speed, 36 teams from across China and abroad convened on Suzhou Creek for a dragon boat tournament that mirrored a Chinese-style 'Fast and Furious'.

The 20th Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament, held on June 1-2, ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on June 10, drew more than 700 participants. High-level teams, including those from Russia and France, amplified the significance of this year's event.

Notably, the Russian team Vladivostok Tiger clinched the championship in its debut, while team member Kiselev remarked on the picturesque surroundings of Suzhou Creek. The event has evolved into a landmark showcase for Putuo District's waterfront development in Shanghai.

