Left Menu

Dragon Boat Tournament: A Chinese-Style 'Fast and Furious' on Suzhou Creek

Over 36 teams gathered for the 20th Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament, showcasing intense rowing and cultural celebration. The international event, featuring high-level teams from countries like Russia and France, highlighted Shanghai's Putuo District's world-class waterfront and became a notable event in the region.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:49 IST
Dragon Boat Tournament: A Chinese-Style 'Fast and Furious' on Suzhou Creek
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

In an exhilarating display of passion and speed, 36 teams from across China and abroad convened on Suzhou Creek for a dragon boat tournament that mirrored a Chinese-style 'Fast and Furious'.

The 20th Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament, held on June 1-2, ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on June 10, drew more than 700 participants. High-level teams, including those from Russia and France, amplified the significance of this year's event.

Notably, the Russian team Vladivostok Tiger clinched the championship in its debut, while team member Kiselev remarked on the picturesque surroundings of Suzhou Creek. The event has evolved into a landmark showcase for Putuo District's waterfront development in Shanghai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024