Tragic Drowning: Indian Medical Students Swept Away by Volkhov River

The Pinjari family is grappling with an immense loss after siblings Jishan and Jia, along with two others, were swept away by a powerful wave in Russia's Volkhov river.

The medical students at Novgorod State University were enjoying a leisurely walk with friends Harshal Anantrao Desale, Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, and Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane when the tragedy struck.

Despite desperate pleas from their family during a video call, the siblings were overpowered by the wave and witnessed being carried away. Sonawane, who survived, is currently receiving medical care in Russia.

Officials are making arrangements to repatriate the bodies of the deceased students, who hailed from various parts of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

Local and university authorities are coordinating with the Indian envoy and the consulate to ensure the remains are returned home. The consulate continues to assist the families during this difficult time.

