Indulge in Mixology Magic at the World Class Cocktail Festival

This June, immerse yourself in an unparalleled world of cocktail elegance at the World Class Cocktail Festival in Gurugram. Set for June 15th and 16th at DLF Surface Parking 3, the event redefines luxury, bringing together elite bartenders and iconic spirits from Diageo India's Reserve Portfolio.

The meticulously curated festival showcases top-tier bartenders from India and the world. Visitors can indulge in a sensory journey with activations and touchpoints offering exquisite cocktails to appreciate. Highlights include masterclasses with industry icons like Jenna Ba and Karina Sanchez and a bar takeover by 2023 World Class Global Bartender of the Year, Jacob Martin.

The festival also features live music from artists like Novak and Kamakshi Khanna, further enhancing the experience. The event finale will see 16 celebrated bartenders vie for the title of World Class India Bartender of the Year. Tickets start at INR 800, offering access to spirits, craft cocktails, international bar takeovers, workshops, and music.

