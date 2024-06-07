Prince William Steps Out as Usher for Grosvenor's High-Society Wedding

Prince William took a day out from royal duties on Friday to serve as an usher at the high-profile wedding of his friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

Grosvenor, 33, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, married Olivia Henson, 31, in what was billed as a high-society event of the year. The ceremony was held at Chester Cathedral, northwest England, near Grosvenor's expansive 10,000-acre Eaton Hall estate, which hosted the private reception.

Onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the arrivals. Grosvenor, adorned in a morning suit, and Henson, in a white wedding dress by designer Emma Victoria Payne, captured everyone's attention. Grosvenor is also the godfather of Prince George, William's eldest son.

Absent from the ceremony was Kate, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, and William's younger brother Prince Harry, who now resides in California. Grosvenor inherited his title at 25 after his father's passing in 2016. His ancestor, Sir Thomas Grosvenor, secured what is now one of London's most affluent areas through marriage in 1677. Today, the family owns property worldwide, with the duke's wealth estimated at over £10 billion.

