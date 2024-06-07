Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Madras Art Movement Explored

A new exhibition at DAG throws a spotlight on the Madras art movement, from its inception to its prime in the latter half of the 20th century. This show seeks to unravel one of the lesser-known but significantly impactful movements in Indian modern art.

"Madras Modern: Regionalism and Identity" showcases the vision and contributions of a core group of artists pivotal to this movement, referred to as "the last platform for Indian modernism" before the contemporary era. The exhibition pays homage to south India's rich narrative and its influence in shaping the works of luminaries like DP Roy Chowdhury, KCS Panicker, and others.

CEO of DAG, Ashish Anand, acknowledged the overlooked yet vital contributions of Madras in the Indian art scene, comparing its significance to the Bengal School or the Progressives. The exhibition, running until July 6, features masterpieces by artists such as AP Paneerselvam, Achuthan Kudallur, and Alphonso Doss, weaving a rich tapestry of modern Indian art heritage.

