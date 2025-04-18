Chaos at Florida State University: Campus Shooting Sparks Panic

A shooting at Florida State University on Thursday left multiple victims injured, creating chaos as students scrambled for safety. Authorities quickly responded, taking a suspect into custody and assessing the extent of injuries sustained by at least six victims, including one in critical condition.

The campus, situated near Florida's state capital, was inundated with emergency vehicles as police issued an active shooter alert. Students fled the scene, seeking shelter in various locations. Eyewitnesses described a scene of pandemonium, with gunshots heard near the student union.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged prayers for affected families, while President Donald Trump expressed condolences from the Oval Office. This incident is a grim reminder of a previous shooting at the university in 2014, which also left several people injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)