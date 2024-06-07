Left Menu

The Angry Birds movie 3 announced, producer Namit Malhotra shares details

The angry birds are back! Makers treated fans with announcement of third installment 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:34 IST
The Angry Birds Movie 3 poster (Image Source: X). Image Credit: ANI
The angry birds are back! Makers treated fans with the announcement of the third installment of 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'. The third installment in the franchise will follow the continuing adventures of Red and Chuck, voiced once again by Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, SNL, We're the Millers) and Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Gutenberg!, Murder on the Orient Express). Jason Sudeikis is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and TAG. Josh Gad is represented by Sugar 23, CAA and JSSK. More casting news will be coming soon.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be directed by John Rice (Angry Birds, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe). The screenplay will be written by Thurop Van Orman (Angry Birds 2, Adventure Time, Flapjack), who will also executive produce alongside Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Prime, Golden Axe). The film will be produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie, Angry Birds), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys). Returning to the Angry Birds design team is Jeanie Chang as the production designer and Francesca Natale as the character designer. The head of the story is Vadim Bazhanov and the lead editor is Sarah K. Reimers. Storyboards, art development, and animation will be handled by DNEG Animation.

Rovio and SEGA will produce alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, which recently co-produced The Garfield Movie with Alcon Entertainment. "I'm delighted to be partnering with Rovio, SEGA, One Cool, Flywheel, dentsu, and the incredible team of returning filmmakers and voice talent on this movie. It's an honour to be part of the next chapter in the amazing Angry Birds story," stated Producer Namit Malhotra.

"We are thrilled to announce that the brand-new film of the globally beloved and successful Angry Birds franchise is to be in production. We believe that the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and presents a great opportunity for us to bring the charm of the Angry Birds brand to fans across the globe," said Shuji Utsumi, President and COO at SEGA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

