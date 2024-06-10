Disney+ Hotstar's Thrilling New Series: Commander Karan Saxena Set for Release

Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up for the premiere of its latest action-packed series, 'Commander Karan Saxena,' starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan, and Hruta Durgule. The series, set to stream from July 8, follows the intense journey of a RAW agent entangled in political intrigue and betrayal.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer, the narrative promises to grip viewers with its emotionally charged storyline. 'With Commander Karan Saxena, we aim to deliver a story that is as gripping as it is emotionally charged,' said Wagle. 'Gurmeet Choudhary's portrayal brings depth and intensity to the character.'

The teaser for the series, released on Monday, hints at a tale full of suspense and heroic endeavors, promising to captivate audiences.

