Divya Deshmukh Shines in World Junior Chess Championship

International Master Divya Deshmukh maintains her lead in the World Junior girls’ chess championship, achieving seven points out of eight. Closely followed by Mariam Mkrtchyan and Rakshitta Ravi, Divya's strategic gameplay continues to impress. Concurrently, Indian Grandmaster Pranav Anand faces a setback in the open section.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:27 IST
Divya Deshmukh Shines in World Junior Chess Championship

International Master Divya Deshmukh continued to dominate the World Junior girls' chess championship, defeating Russia's Norman Kseniya in the 8th round. This victory marks her sixth win out of seven games, along with two draws, bringing her to a total of seven points out of eight.

Divya's fine strategic maneuvers, using the Queen pawn and Fianchetto variation against the King's Indian defense, showcased her tactical acumen, securing her a rook for a bishop and leading to a decisive win as Kseniya lost several pawns.

In the open section, Indian hopes took a hit as Grandmaster Pranav Anand lost to Jose Gabriel Cordoso Cordoso of Colombia. Currently, four players share the lead with 6.5 points, with Pranav on 5.5 points needing a strong finish to secure a medal. Three rounds remain in both championships.

