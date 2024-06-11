Left Menu

Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa In Custody Over Alleged Murder Case

Leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 13 others were detained and questioned by Bengaluru Police in a murder case. The deceased, Renukaswamy, allegedly made derogatory comments about Darshan's friend, actress Pavithra Gowda. Further investigation is ongoing to determine Darshan's involvement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with a murder case, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

Police sources revealed that Darshan and 13 others, including actress Pavithra Gowda, were detained for questioning. They are being investigated in the case of Renukaswamy, whose body was discovered on June 9. Allegedly, Renukaswamy, who worked in a pharmacy company, had made derogatory remarks against Gowda on social media, prompting the investigation.

Darshan, known for his hit films like 'Kariya' and 'Robert,' was picked up from a Mysuru hotel. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities yet to determine his involvement in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

