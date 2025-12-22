Enhanced Safety: Bengaluru Police Teams Up with Uber and Ola

Bengaluru City Police has announced a new initiative in collaboration with ride-hailing giants Uber and Ola to boost the safety of riders and drivers through an innovative technology-driven integration.

The initiative involves embedding emergency call features within the mobile applications of Uber and Ola, enabling users to share real-time location and trip information directly with police emergency services.

This seamless exchange of critical data is designed to reduce response times significantly during emergencies, highlighting a noteworthy stride towards safer urban transportation and enhancing public safety through advanced technological partnerships.

