Enhanced Safety: Bengaluru Police Teams Up with Uber and Ola

In collaboration with Uber and Ola, Bengaluru City Police has implemented a technology-driven integration to enhance safety for riders and drivers. This initiative includes emergency call facilities within the apps, enabling quick sharing of real-time location and trip details with the police for faster emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru City Police has announced a new initiative in collaboration with ride-hailing giants Uber and Ola to boost the safety of riders and drivers through an innovative technology-driven integration.

The initiative involves embedding emergency call features within the mobile applications of Uber and Ola, enabling users to share real-time location and trip information directly with police emergency services.

This seamless exchange of critical data is designed to reduce response times significantly during emergencies, highlighting a noteworthy stride towards safer urban transportation and enhancing public safety through advanced technological partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

