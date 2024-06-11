Smoke Scare at Versailles: Majestic Palace Evacuated

The historic Palace of Versailles faced a brief evacuation on Tuesday afternoon when smoke was detected near the Marble Court during construction work. The palace press office confirmed that no fire occurred, and local firefighters swiftly controlled the situation. Flames were emanating from a 'hot zone' in the wood, they explained.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage to the building or its valuable heritage collections. Authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause. The Palace of Versailles, a major tourist site attracting around 8 million visitors annually, swiftly executed its protocol for visitor safety.

Tourists were evacuated at approximately 3:15 pm and safely returned by 4:30 pm, ensuring minimal disruption to their experience.

