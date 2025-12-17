Tourists' Close Call: Vehicle Mishap in Himachal Pradesh

A tourist vehicle from Haryana experienced a harrowing mishap on a hilly road in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday. The vehicle suddenly rolled backwards, prompting several passengers to jump out in a panic. This incident was captured in a viral CCTV clip that shows the vehicle perilously halting on a narrow slope.

As the vehicle began moving backwards, some tourists leaped out to avoid potential danger, with the vehicle eventually stopping at the road's edge. Eyewitnesses report that several individuals fell into a shallow ditch, prompting immediate assistance from locals and fellow tourists on the scene.

According to officials, no serious injuries were sustained, although some passengers received minor first aid. Authorities have announced an investigation into the incident, particularly focusing on the driver's possible negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)