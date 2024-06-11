Animal Rights Activists Target King Charles III's Portrait in London Gallery

In a striking act of protest, animal rights activists with the group Animal Rising targeted a portrait of King Charles III at a London gallery on Tuesday. The activists pasted a cartoon image of Wallace from 'Wallace and Gromit' over the king's face, aiming to spotlight purported animal cruelty on farms approved by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Animal Rising shared a video of this symbolic 'comic redecoration,' featuring a speech bubble next to Wallace's head reading: "No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!" The painting itself remained undamaged, shielded by a plastic cover.

The larger-than-life portrait by artist Jonathan Yeo, first unveiled last month, captures King Charles in shades of red with a butterfly above his shoulder and his hands clasped atop the hilt of a sword. The piece celebrates Charles' 50 years as a member of the Drapers' Company, a venerable philanthropic organization. The incident adds to a series of recent vandalism acts at UK museums, utilized by campaigners to bring attention to their causes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)