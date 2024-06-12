Suresh Gopi's Heartfelt Visit to E K Nayanar's Family and Eminent Writer T Padmanabhan
Newly appointed Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the family of late CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister E K Nayanar. Gopi also visited eminent writer T Padmanabhan. Both visits highlighted Gopi's personal relationships, transcending political affiliations, and his commitment to fostering cultural ties in Kerala.
Newly appointed Union Minister Suresh Gopi paid a visit to the family of the late CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister E K Nayanar on Wednesday. This visit is part of Gopi's first return to Kerala since taking office as Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum.
During his visit, Gopi also took time to visit several temples in the northern district, showing his cultural and spiritual commitments. At Nayanar's home in Kalliasseri, he was warmly welcomed by the late veteran's wife, referred to as Sarada teacher, and other family members. The cordial encounter included sharing sweets and a heartfelt hug.
Gopi's day continued with a visit to the home of eminent writer T Padmanabhan, where discussions on literature and cultural heritage took place. Padmanabhan, not a BJP supporter himself, spoke highly of Gopi's character, emphasizing that human relationships transcend politics.
