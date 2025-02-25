Left Menu

Protest Blockade by CPI(M) in Kannur Sparks Controversy

CPI(M) leaders staged a protest in Kannur, blocking a major road and defying a court order against road blockades. The demonstration, aimed at addressing alleged central government neglect of Kerala, led to legal action against several party figures. Despite criticism and legal warnings, the protest gathered nearly 10,000 participants.

  • Country:
  • India

The roads in front of the Head Post Office in Kannur were blocked as CPI(M) leaders led a protest that disrupted traffic, leading to a registered case against them. The demonstration centered on claims of the central government neglecting Kerala.

Led by CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan, the protest sparked controversy by involving thousands of participants despite a recent High Court prohibition on road blockades. Accusations targeted multiple party officials for this large-scale civil disobedience.

The protest, inaugurated by CPI(M) Central Committee member E P Jayarajan, posed logistical challenges, forcing vehicles to find alternative routes. M V Jayarajan defended the blockade as inevitable given the numbers involved, arguing for government accountability to prevent such protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

