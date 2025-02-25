Protest Blockade by CPI(M) in Kannur Sparks Controversy

The roads in front of the Head Post Office in Kannur were blocked as CPI(M) leaders led a protest that disrupted traffic, leading to a registered case against them. The demonstration centered on claims of the central government neglecting Kerala.

Led by CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan, the protest sparked controversy by involving thousands of participants despite a recent High Court prohibition on road blockades. Accusations targeted multiple party officials for this large-scale civil disobedience.

The protest, inaugurated by CPI(M) Central Committee member E P Jayarajan, posed logistical challenges, forcing vehicles to find alternative routes. M V Jayarajan defended the blockade as inevitable given the numbers involved, arguing for government accountability to prevent such protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)