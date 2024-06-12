Left Menu

Remembering Rajeev Taranath: The Sarod Maestro's Enduring Legacy

Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath, a pioneering South Indian musician, passed away at 92. Renowned for his combative yet kind nature, Taranath left an indelible mark on the music world. He gave up a prestigious academic career to learn the sarod from Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, earning global acclaim.

12-06-2024
The music world mourns the loss of sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath, who passed away at 92. Hailed for his remarkable musical talent and combative personality, Taranath was a South Indian trailblazer in the sarod.

Pandit Rajeev Taranath's journey to musical greatness is legendary. Initially a devoted fan of sitar virtuoso Pandit Ravi Shankar, Taranath was so captivated by the sarod that he abandoned a secure academic career to train under the illustrious Ustad Ali Akbar Khan in Kolkata.

Even after crossing the milestone of 90 years, Taranath continued to perform, demonstrating his undying commitment to the art form. His collaborations with artists like Pandit Ravindra Yavagal and violinist Mysore Manjunath attest to his generosity and passion for exploring the depths of music. His passing leaves a void in the world of classical music.

