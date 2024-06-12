Left Menu

Farewell to Sarod Maestro: The Legacy of Pandit Rajeev Taranath

Pandit Rajeev Taranath, a legendary sarod maestro and the first South Indian to gain fame in sarod music, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his straightforward nature and compassionate heart, Taranath's journey from academia to music was marked by extraordinary dedication and influence.

Pandit Rajeev Taranath, the legendary sarod maestro, passed away at the age of 92, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. Taranath, known for his candidness and kindness, was the first South Indian to achieve fame as a sarod player. He continued to perform even after turning 90.

The maestro's journey from an English professor to a renowned musician began in the early 1970s, inspired by a jugalbandi concert featuring Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. Taranath left his secure job to pursue his passion for sarod under Khan's tutelage.

His long-time companion and tabla player, Pandit Ravindra Yavagal, recalled Taranath's unwavering dedication and humanity. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed Taranath as a treasure of the music world, mourning his loss as an irreparable one.

