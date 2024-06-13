Left Menu

New York City Protesters Target Brooklyn Museum and UN Sites with Vandalism

Palestinian protesters vandalized locations associated with the Brooklyn Museum and the United Nations in New York City. Red paint was thrown across entrances in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war. Mayor Eric Adams condemned the actions as antisemitic, while police investigate the incidents. The protest group, Within Our Lifetime, has accused the museum of complicity in the war.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-06-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 00:03 IST
New York City Protesters Target Brooklyn Museum and UN Sites with Vandalism
AI Generated Representative Image

In a series of escalating protests, Palestinian demonstrators vandalised several prominent locations in New York City, including the Brooklyn Museum and UN-associated buildings. They threw red paint across entrances as an expression of opposition to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Mayor Eric Adams took to social platform X to announce an ongoing police investigation. 'This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it's overt, unacceptable antisemitism,' Adams stated, extending his support to museum director Anne Pasternak and board members. Visual evidence of red paint splattered across a brick building with a banner labelling Pasternak as a 'White Supremacist Zionist' was shared by Adams.

Covering a wide front, the acts of vandalism also targeted the German consulate and the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations. Flyers criticizing the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, were found scattered at the scene. The NYPD maintained its silence, pending the ongoing investigation. Protest group Within Our Lifetime has accused the Brooklyn Museum of being complicit in the Gaza conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024