New York City Protesters Target Brooklyn Museum and UN Sites with Vandalism
Palestinian protesters vandalized locations associated with the Brooklyn Museum and the United Nations in New York City. Red paint was thrown across entrances in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war. Mayor Eric Adams condemned the actions as antisemitic, while police investigate the incidents. The protest group, Within Our Lifetime, has accused the museum of complicity in the war.
In a series of escalating protests, Palestinian demonstrators vandalised several prominent locations in New York City, including the Brooklyn Museum and UN-associated buildings. They threw red paint across entrances as an expression of opposition to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Mayor Eric Adams took to social platform X to announce an ongoing police investigation. 'This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it's overt, unacceptable antisemitism,' Adams stated, extending his support to museum director Anne Pasternak and board members. Visual evidence of red paint splattered across a brick building with a banner labelling Pasternak as a 'White Supremacist Zionist' was shared by Adams.
Covering a wide front, the acts of vandalism also targeted the German consulate and the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations. Flyers criticizing the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, were found scattered at the scene. The NYPD maintained its silence, pending the ongoing investigation. Protest group Within Our Lifetime has accused the Brooklyn Museum of being complicit in the Gaza conflict.
