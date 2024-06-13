Award-Winning Films to Shine at Mumbai International Film Festival

The prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), now in its 18th edition, will host a selection of award-winning films from the Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2). This event, scheduled from June 15 to 21, promises an enriching experience for audiences.

C2F2, known for its focus on cultural narratives from across the globe, has collaborated with MIFF to present these unique films. A press release highlighted this innovative curation.

Since its inception in 1990, MIFF has served as a vital platform for both seasoned and emerging filmmakers, fostering cinematic talent and facilitating cultural exchange. This year, the festival will feature critically acclaimed documentaries such as 'Kanda Bode,' 'Steps of Freedom,' and 'Flamenco: Passion in Danger,' which have previously won top honors at C2F2.

''We are extremely happy to be associated with MIFF, the oldest and largest film festival for non-feature films in South Asia. In their latest edition this year, some of the award-winning films from C2F2 will be screened as a part of a special package introduced this year. It's a matter of great pride for us and we are grateful to the curation team at MIFF,'' said Praveen Nagda, Festival Director of C2F2.

