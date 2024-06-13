GRP's Oversight Leads to Mumbai Billboard Tragedy, 17 Dead

In a tragic turn of events, the Government Railway Police (GRP) permitted the installation of a large billboard in Mumbai without securing a deposit from the advertising firm, resulting in a devastating crash that claimed 17 lives. The hoarding's fall on May 13 in Ghatkopar, exacerbated by inclement weather, also injured 74 individuals.

The land, managed by the GRP, was leased to M/s Ego Media Pvt Ltd for a decade, approved by former GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid. Despite a potential security deposit of Rs 40 lakh, the permit was granted without such a financial safeguard.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a separate committee under former Allahabad High Court chief justice, Dilip Bhosle, have been formed to probe the incident. The Mumbai crime branch has already arrested several individuals linked to the tragedy, including the owner of Ego Media and a BMC-approved engineer.

