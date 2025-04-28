Tragedy Strikes in Seelampur: Young Man Fatally Shot
A 20-year-old man was shot dead in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. Sameer, the victim, was declared dead at the hospital after being shot on Sunday night. Police are actively investigating, with multiple teams deployed to apprehend those responsible, as a case has been registered at Seelampur police station.
A 20-year-old man was tragically shot and killed in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, according to official reports released on Monday.
The incident occurred late Sunday around 11.40 pm, when police received a distress call regarding a man named Sameer who had been shot in the vicinity's J-Block.
Immediate medical intervention was sought, but unfortunately, Sameer was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities have registered a case at the Seelampur police station and have deployed several teams in an effort to locate and arrest the perpetrators. Crime scene analysis and investigations are ongoing.
