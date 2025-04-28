Border Tensions Escalate Amid Kashmir Conflict

India reported on Monday that it had responded to 'unprovoked' firing from Pakistan along the de facto border for a consecutive fourth night, as it intensified its search for militants in the region. This follows last week's deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

Two of the three identified suspects are alleged to be Pakistani, although Pakistan has denied any involvement and urged a neutral investigation. The attack provoked outrage in India and calls for actions against Pakistan, accused by New Delhi of supporting terrorism in the disputed Kashmir region.

Both nuclear-armed nations have imposed a series of retaliatory measures, with actions such as India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. India continues military exercises and has detained around 500 individuals in its rigorous militant search. Political leaders caution against harming innocent civilians, emphasizing careful measures during the heightened security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)