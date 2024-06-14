Controversy Over Maharaj: Release Stayed Amid Religious Sentiments Uproar

The much-anticipated release of 'Maharaj' on Netflix faced an unexpected halt as the Gujarat High Court intervened following a petition from members of the Vaishnav sect. They claimed the film would deeply offend their religious sentiments. The film, which marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is rooted in a historical 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite leader and journalist Karsandas Mulji.

The petition ignited a substantial social media backlash, with hashtags like 'Boycott Netflix' and 'Ban Maharaj Film' trending widely. YRF Entertainment and Netflix are now challenging the stay order in court. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is also being defended by the book's author Saurabh Shah, who insists the film honors the Vaishnav community and its values.

The controversy recalls similar incidents where films faced resistance due to religious sentiments. As 'Maharaj' awaits its next court hearing, the broader implications for creative freedom and religious sensitivity in Indian cinema continue to be scrutinized.

