Odisha Celebrates Raja: A Festival Honoring Soil and Tradition

President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extend warm wishes during Raja, an agrarian festival celebrated in Odisha. Majhi promises to promote Odia culture, participates in traditional festivities, and honors poet Fakir Mohan Senapati. The festival spans three days and marks the arrival of the monsoon.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:47 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday extended their warmest greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja, an agrarian festival chiefly celebrated in the coastal regions of the state.

The President highlighted the significance of celebrating the festival with respect for soil and clouds. "On the occasion of this agrarian festival, I wish happiness, peace, and prosperity to the people of the state and the country," Murmu stated.

The chief minister echoed the sentiments, wishing joy and happiness to all. Participating in the Raja celebrations organized by the Language, Literature, and Culture department in Bhubaneswar, Majhi was welcomed with traditional music and the 'Dulduli' dance. Upholding a recent election promise, Majhi affirmed the government's commitment to promoting Odia culture and traditions. Additionally, he paid tribute to poet Fakir Mohan Senapati, planted saplings, and released a book on Odisha art and culture. The festival, lasting three days, marks significant agricultural and climatic transitions, celebrating the onset of the monsoon.

