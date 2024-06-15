Union Minister Suresh Gopi Honors Political Mentors and Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the 'mother of India' and described late Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran as a 'courageous administrator.'

Gopi, who won the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, visited Karunakaran's memorial, 'Murali Mandiram,' emphasizing that he did so to pay respects to his 'guru.'

The BJP leader also acknowledged Marxist veteran E K Nayanar as another political mentor. Gopi's victory in Thrissur marked a significant milestone for the BJP in Kerala, in a closely contested race with the Congress and CPI.

