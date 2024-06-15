Left Menu

Union Minister Suresh Gopi Honors Political Mentors and Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi praised former PM Indira Gandhi as 'mother of India' and Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran as a 'courageous administrator.' Gopi visited Karunakaran's memorial, honoring him and Marxist veteran E K Nayanar as his political mentors. Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, marking a significant victory for BJP in Kerala.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the 'mother of India' and described late Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran as a 'courageous administrator.'

Gopi, who won the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, visited Karunakaran's memorial, 'Murali Mandiram,' emphasizing that he did so to pay respects to his 'guru.'

The BJP leader also acknowledged Marxist veteran E K Nayanar as another political mentor. Gopi's victory in Thrissur marked a significant milestone for the BJP in Kerala, in a closely contested race with the Congress and CPI.

