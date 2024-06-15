Left Menu

Aditi Ashok Shines at Meijer LPGA Classic Amidst Tough Competition

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded two under 70 to be placed Tied-16th at the Meijer LPGA Classic. Despite an average season and a bogey start, Ashok made a strong comeback with birdies. She is preparing for her third Olympic Games, making this return to form crucial.

PTI | Belmont | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:51 IST
Aditi Ashok Shines at Meijer LPGA Classic Amidst Tough Competition
Aditi Ashok
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered an impressive performance at the Meijer LPGA Classic, carding a two-under 70 to secure a Tied-16th position at the halfway stage of the tournament. Despite a bogey start, the Bengaluru-based golfer showcased resilience and skill, making birdies on the sixth, eighth, and 18th holes.

Ashok, who is enduring a challenging season without a top-10 finish in 2024, is currently on track for her third Olympic Games, scheduled in August. Her recent display of form is a positive sign as she aims to regain her competitive edge.

The competition remains fierce with three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing leading after a spectacular 9-under 63 second round. Trailing Ewing are young Australian Grace Kim, and LPGA Tour standout Nanna Koerstz Madsen, ensuring an exciting moving day ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024