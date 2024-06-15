Aditi Ashok Shines at Meijer LPGA Classic Amidst Tough Competition

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered an impressive performance at the Meijer LPGA Classic, carding a two-under 70 to secure a Tied-16th position at the halfway stage of the tournament. Despite a bogey start, the Bengaluru-based golfer showcased resilience and skill, making birdies on the sixth, eighth, and 18th holes.

Ashok, who is enduring a challenging season without a top-10 finish in 2024, is currently on track for her third Olympic Games, scheduled in August. Her recent display of form is a positive sign as she aims to regain her competitive edge.

The competition remains fierce with three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing leading after a spectacular 9-under 63 second round. Trailing Ewing are young Australian Grace Kim, and LPGA Tour standout Nanna Koerstz Madsen, ensuring an exciting moving day ahead.

