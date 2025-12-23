Left Menu

Orqa Launches Global Manufacturing Partnership to Boost Drone Production

Orqa, Europe's top FPV and UAS developer, introduces a Global Manufacturing Partnership Program to expand drone production to over a million units annually. Through strategic global partnerships, Orqa aims to strengthen its manufacturing capacity, enhance global reach, and meet rising global demand for defense-grade drones.

  • Country:
  • Croatia

Orqa, a leader in FPV and unmanned aerial systems in Europe, has announced the launch of its Global Manufacturing Partnership Program. This strategic move aims to increase the company's drone production capacity to over one million units annually, leveraging global collaborations.

The initiative involves partnerships across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, forming a robust production network designed to meet escalating global demand for defense-grade drones. The program not only addresses these needs but also stimulates local industry reinvigoration, creating valuable manufacturing jobs.

Srdjan Kovacevic, CEO of Orqa, highlighted the enterprise's ambition to reach a target production capability of one million units internationally. The company's model emphasizes advanced engineering combined with localized manufacturing, ensuring high standards and minimizing logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

