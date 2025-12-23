Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Pakistan Accuses India of Provocation in U-19 Asia Cup

During the Under-19 Asia Cup final, tensions flared between Indian and Pakistani players. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi plans to notify the ICC about alleged provocations by Indian players, a situation exacerbated by strained diplomatic relations. Political issues continue to intersect with sports in the region.

In a heated Under-19 Asia Cup final clash, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi accused Indian players of provocative behavior. He announced plans to formally inform the ICC about the incident, as tensions between the two sides reached a boiling point during the match held in Dubai.

Pakistan secured a decisive 191-run victory over India, but the game was overshadowed by verbal altercations and the unusual lack of customary handshakes post-match. Naqvi, speaking at a reception with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasized that politics should not interfere with sports.

The situation reflects broader regional tensions, following a severe diplomatic fallout between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. While bilateral sports engagements remain banned by India, multi-nation events are still permitted, highlighting ongoing challenges in separating political and sporting arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

