Novotel Jodhpur Becomes World's First Sattvik Certified Vegetarian Hotel

Novotel Jodhpur, part of the Accor Group, has achieved a milestone by becoming the world's first Sattvik Certified 100% Vegetarian hotel. This certification promotes vegetarianism and sustainability, recognizing the hotel's commitment to cruelty-free and environmentally friendly practices.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-06-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 12:49 IST
In a landmark achievement, Novotel Jodhpur, part of the Accor Group, has been awarded the prestigious Sattvik Green Building Certification, making it the world's first 100% Sattvik Certified Vegetarian hotel.

This innovative certification highlights the hotel's dedication to promoting vegetarianism and sustainability, ensuring high standards of hygiene and environmental responsibility.

The certification, received by Mr. Tarun Bafna, owner, and Mr. Shubham Bafna, Managing Director, acknowledges the hotel's eco-friendly practices, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and cruelty-free culinary offerings.

