Novotel Jodhpur Becomes World's First Sattvik Certified Vegetarian Hotel

In a landmark achievement, Novotel Jodhpur, part of the Accor Group, has been awarded the prestigious Sattvik Green Building Certification, making it the world's first 100% Sattvik Certified Vegetarian hotel.

This innovative certification highlights the hotel's dedication to promoting vegetarianism and sustainability, ensuring high standards of hygiene and environmental responsibility.

The certification, received by Mr. Tarun Bafna, owner, and Mr. Shubham Bafna, Managing Director, acknowledges the hotel's eco-friendly practices, including waste reduction, energy efficiency, and cruelty-free culinary offerings.

